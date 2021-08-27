Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 32,087 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,087 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.10. 9,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

