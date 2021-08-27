Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 48,860 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,860 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.