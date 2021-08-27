Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,906 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 119.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 201.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 367.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after buying an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.93. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,052. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

