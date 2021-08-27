Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 299.0% from the July 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ILKAF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52. Iluka Resources has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $7.35.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
