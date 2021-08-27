Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMUN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 1,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. Immune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

