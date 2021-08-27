Imperial Capital Initiates Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Equities researchers at Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $8,738,836 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

