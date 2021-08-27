Impleum (IMPL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $153.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a market cap of $40,439.56 and approximately $153.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,420,441 coins and its circulating supply is 10,313,495 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

