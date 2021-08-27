Incent One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

