Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get Independence alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at $10,295,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at $7,425,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at $5,892,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.