Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $71,810.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

