IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 15,990 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 28.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 258,649 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.