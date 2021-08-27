IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 73,598 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 201.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,598 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $179,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

