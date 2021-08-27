IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

