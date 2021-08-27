IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,990 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

