IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

