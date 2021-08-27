IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 28,095 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Macerich by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

