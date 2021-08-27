IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of ORBCOMM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ORBC stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

