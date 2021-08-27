IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,002 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,012,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK opened at $243.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $245.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.63.

