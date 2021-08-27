IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,970,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 166,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,895.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $148.45 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.