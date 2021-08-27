IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.51 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

