IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,271,000 after buying an additional 235,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12. The company has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

