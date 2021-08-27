IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $95.82.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

