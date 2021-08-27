IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 188,670 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,670 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 148,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

