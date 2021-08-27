IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $451.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.