IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 715,242 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,242 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10.

