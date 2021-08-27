IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 9,569 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $153.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $155.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

