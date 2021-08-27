IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $474.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.44. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

