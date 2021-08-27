Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13. 2,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indivior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

