Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.21 and last traded at $104.92. 10,464,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 12,377,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

