Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IFNNY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
