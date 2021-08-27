Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.99 Million

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce sales of $355.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.80 million and the lowest is $354.50 million. Infinera posted sales of $340.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,864 shares of company stock worth $2,014,321 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

