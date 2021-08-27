Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $66,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 47.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 310.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

INFY stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.