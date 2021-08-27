Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.94

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 41430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $104,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.