Ink Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $489,795.34 and approximately $1,720.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00127415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.98 or 0.98363191 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.88 or 0.00996744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.93 or 0.06647844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

