Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $739,587.47 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $739,587.47 and approximately $56.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

