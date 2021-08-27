Innovation Blockchain Payment One Day Trading Volume Hits $152,348.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $152,348.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00759449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

