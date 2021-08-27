Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 1,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAPR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at $4,833,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at $2,978,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at $900,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at $258,000.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.