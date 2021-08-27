Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 8.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 52.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period.

PMAR stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69.

