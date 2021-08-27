Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

