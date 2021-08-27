Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Trading Up 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83. Approximately 1,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.