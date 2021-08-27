Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

