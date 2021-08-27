Insider Buying: BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) Insider Purchases 19,354 Shares of Stock

BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) insider Robert (Max) Johnston purchased 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.70 ($21,427.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

BARD1 Life Sciences Company Profile

BARD1 Life Sciences Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of non-invasive diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer to enhance patient outcomes and save lives in Australia. Its cancer diagnostics portfolio includes commercialized hTERT test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing; and diagnostic tests in development for ovarian, breast, lung, prostate, and pancreatic cancers.

