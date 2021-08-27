Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys 801 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Dana L. Boutain acquired 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $10,965.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CWBC stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.74. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

