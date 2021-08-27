Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys 801 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Dana L. Boutain acquired 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $10,965.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CWBC stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.74. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
