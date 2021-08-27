Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys 7,150 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $102,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $99,599.50.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,504,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

