Insider Selling: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 486,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,411. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after buying an additional 10,720,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 4,592,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 2,698,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 875,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

