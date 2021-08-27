Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $414,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $418,380.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total value of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.

BILL stock traded up $64.93 on Friday, hitting $283.98. 10,685,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,664. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -345.73 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bill.com by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,605,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

