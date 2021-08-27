Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Sells 5,517 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. 382,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,072. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

