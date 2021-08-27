Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,733. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $911,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

