Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,733. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $911,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
