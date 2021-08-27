Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Sells 8,399 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CARS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 517,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 18.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

