Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells 53,350 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,614.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,909,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365,577. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in DraftKings by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

